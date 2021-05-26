newsbreak-logo
Stark County, OH

Thousands without power in Portage, Stark, Summit counties

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0sbJ_0aCI8lNb00

After severe weather moved across portions of Northeast Ohio on Wednesday afternoon, several counties that were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning are now experiencing power outages.

Residents in Portage, Stark and Summit counties—all of which were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that has since been downgraded to a watch— are without power.

As of 3 p.m., in Portage County, 3,420 customers are without power. In Summit County, 4, 515 residents are without power, and in Stark County, 176 outages were reported, according to FirstEnergy.

Cuyahoga County, which wasn’t under a Severe Weather Watch or Warning, is reporting 35 power outages.

Find power outages in your county here.

In Akron, where wind gusts were 60 mph, a large tree fell on a parked vehicle located on Lansing Drive.

Workers in the area said the winds were so strong that they retreated to the car a few minutes before a tree fell onto it. No one was injured.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

