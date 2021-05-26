Gorgeous detective adventure game Backbone has pilfered a release date

Spike Chunsoft began the Danganronpa 10th anniversary celebrations with an announcement of anniversary edition releases for the mainline games for iOS and Android featuring touchscreen controls, new gallery mode, and more. Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc ($15.99) and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair ($15.99) made their way to iOS and Android as premium releases. Both the conversions are excellent and the best way to play both games despite a few issues with the ports. Check out my reviews of them here and here. Today, Spike Chunsoft has finally confirmed that Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony is coming to iOS and Android later this month as Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition featuring the updated interface, gallery mode, touchscreen controls, and more. Check out a screenshot from Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition below: