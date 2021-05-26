newsbreak-logo
Gorgeous detective adventure game Backbone has pilfered a release date

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetective adventure game Backbone has at last sleuthed itself a release date and it sure has snuck up. This super stylish mystery is set in a dystopian Vancouver populated by animal folks with some mid-century fashion flair. I and multiple other RPS minds have been looking forward to this one for its lovely looks and swell dialogue. You can catch a bit of both here in its new trailer which announces Backbone's June 8th release date.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Game Store#Epic Games Store#Indie Games#Indie Developers#Rps#Npc#Ost#Gog#Detective Adventure Game#Backbone Launches#Trailer#Style#Intricate Detail#Release Date#Lonely Evenings#Console Versions#Steam#Electronic Beats#Immersion Breaking Loops
