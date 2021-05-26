Gorgeous detective adventure game Backbone has pilfered a release date
Detective adventure game Backbone has at last sleuthed itself a release date and it sure has snuck up. This super stylish mystery is set in a dystopian Vancouver populated by animal folks with some mid-century fashion flair. I and multiple other RPS minds have been looking forward to this one for its lovely looks and swell dialogue. You can catch a bit of both here in its new trailer which announces Backbone's June 8th release date.www.rockpapershotgun.com