UFC Lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says that he can move back to the featherweight division only if he gets to fight for the title. Charles Oliveira became the new lightweight champion by defeating Michael Chandler in the second round of their fight at UFC 262. It was a fight-ending that no one saw coming except Charles who had confidence in himself that he can stand and trade with Chandler. To anyone who predicted the fight, Charles Oliveira by second-round TKO was the least possible option. Still, he pulled out the unexpected scenario that night and become the new champion.