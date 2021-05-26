newsbreak-logo
Daycare under investigation after child tests positive for THC

By Laken Bowles
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AkKwg_0aCI8OH000

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (DHS) has ordered an Antioch daycare to stop operating after parents say their child tested positive for THC after being in its care, according to documents filed in chancery court.

Court documents said DHS received a complaint from the Department of Children’s Services about Sparkles Playhouse on May 17 after a one-year-old was exposed to marijuana. The documents said the daycare was also operating without a license.

According to court documents, the parents picked up their child and said he appeared to be “drowsy” with “drooping, fluttering eyelids.” His parents said he “looked high” and took him to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, where he tested positive for THC.

The following day, DHS questioned Sparkle Goins and she said her daughter’s friend had edibles in her purse and that the child got into it while she was preoccupied with doing something else, the documents said.

According to DHS , the daycare has a history of complaints and being found to be operating an unlicensed childcare agency since 2016.

In addition to ceasing operations, Goins must also grant DHS access to her home for monitoring and inspection.

DHS released a statement to NewsChannel 5, saying in part: “DHS oversees licensed child care agencies in Tennessee and we do conduct investigations to determine if unlicensed day care operations, like this one, are operating illegally.”

