Manhattan, NY

'Central Park Karen' sues ex-employer year after firing

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (1010 WIN) – Amy Cooper has filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer a year after she called police on a Black birdwatcher in Central Park and was fired. Cooper—who became known as “Central Park Karen” following the viral incident on May 25, 2020—argued in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court late Tuesday that she was fired by investment firm Franklin Templeton the next day without an investigation and that she was falsely portrayed as racist in a tweet announcing her firing, according to Bloomberg.

Audacy

Audacy

ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
