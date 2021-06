Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. On May 20, 2021, Lawrence F. Probst III, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Electronic Arts Inc. ("EA" or the "Company") notified the Board that he will not stand for re-election at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). Mr. Probst's decision to not stand for re-election was not the result of any disagreement with management or the Board. Mr. Probst has served as a member of the Board since 1991 and as Chairman since 1994. Effective at the Annual Meeting, the size of the Board will be reduced from nine members to eight members while the Board engages in succession planning.