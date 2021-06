Congressman Mo Brooks acquired his first endorsement from the Senate Tuesday from Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, according to an announcement from the Brooks campaign. Paul expressed, “I’m happy to endorse my friend Mo Brooks today for the U.S. Senate. Mo has proven time and time again he will stand up for liberty and do what he thinks is right. He will join me in fighting to lower spending, cut the size and power of government, curtail foreign aid, and stop our endless wars overseas. Mo will stand for the Bill of Rights and against the entrenched bipartisan power and big spenders in the Senate just as he has done in the House.”