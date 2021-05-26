newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sales-tax holiday on disaster supplies starts Friday ahead of active 2021 hurricane season

By Laura Cassels
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qCWxc_0aCI7qRN00

A Florida sales-tax holiday on disaster supplies begins Friday, four days before the official start of what is expected to be another tumultuous hurricane season.

Shoppers would be wise to stock up during the 10-day sales-tax holiday, in case Florida’s luck last year doesn’t hold for this season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, forecasts up to 20 named storms this season, including six to 10 hurricanes – three to five of which would be of Category 3, 4 or 5 severity. The first of those, Ana, already has come and gone, without making landfall. Next in line: Bill.

These are the first 26 hurricane names lined up for the 2021 season. Ana already formed and dissipated. Credit: NOAA

The 2021 forecast is higher than the 2020 forecast, but it’s lower than the actual number of hurricanes and tropical storms last year – 30 in all, a new record – that formed in the Atlantic, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean. Florida got lucky, with only two hurricanes significantly affecting the state.

In September, Escambia County in northwest Florida felt the wrath of Hurricane Sally, which made landfall just over the state line in Alabama, and Hurricane Eta struck the Florida Keys in November, late in the hurricane season, before strengthening and moving on.

The worst Atlantic hurricanes of last year were Eta and Iota, which caused catastrophic damage in back-to-back strikes on central America. The left  Category 4 storms left more than 300 people dead or missing in Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Panama, according to a review of the season by Yale Climate Connections .

The worst hurricane for the United States last year was Laura, a deadly Category 4 storm that wrought devastating wind damage and flooding in southwest Louisiana, making landfall at Lake Charles.

“Last year’s record-breaking season serves as a reminder to all residents in coastal regions or areas prone to inland flooding from rainfall to be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season,” says a NOAA statement about the forecast.

Meteorologists attribute the more frequent and more intense storm activity to climate change .

Hurricane Laura makes landfall at Lake Charles in Louisiana. It was the worst storm to strike the U.S. last year, but worse ones devastated parts of central America. Credit: NOAA

“Warming of the surface ocean from anthropogenic (human-induced) climate change is likely fueling more powerful TCs (tropical cyclones, including hurricanes). The destructive power of individual TCs through flooding is amplified by rising sea level,” says a March 31 report from Climate.gov, a branch of NOAA.

The sales-tax holiday May 28-June 2 shaves taxes of purchases of most batteries, coolers, light sources, tarps, radios, portable generators costing up to $1,000, and more. For details, click this list provided by the Florida Department of Revenue.

The consumer tax break was authorized along with much bigger ones for businesses in the 2021 Florida Legislature.

Also related to hurricanes and disasters, lawmakers this year reformed state regulation of property insurance in response to more than 50,000 policy cancellations and widespread rate increases for Florida homeowners, as described here by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel .

The 2021 hurricane seasons ends Nov. 30.

The post Sales-tax holiday on disaster supplies starts Friday ahead of active 2021 hurricane season appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

302
Followers
303
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Seasons#Tropical Storms#Mexico Hurricane#Holiday Season#Noaa#Yale Climate Connections#Hurricane Laura#Tcs#Climate Gov#Florida Legislature#Sales Tax Holiday#Tropical Cyclones#Rainfall#Landfall#Northwest Florida#Back To Back Strikes#November#Hurricane Sally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Pay no tax on hurricane supplies through Saturday

NORTH PORT — Doug Mayo browsed the hurricane prep items grouped in the tax-free section of Lowe’s in North Port on Friday. “I’m pretty much ready,” said the longtime Florida resident of hurricane season, which started - officially - Tuesday - and lasts until Nov. 30. “I have seven cases...
Environmentmarketplace.org

Disaster fatigue continues with the start of hurricane season

Tuesday, June 1, is the official start of hurricane season. Last year, the National Hurricane Center ran out of letters in the alphabet, and had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms, and meteorologists are forecasting another active hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean this year. For emergency...
Florida StateWESH

As hurricane season begins, tax holiday underway for supplies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season begins on June 1. The state of Florida is giving you a tax break when it comes to preparing for hurricane season. Now through Sunday, many hurricane supplies are tax free, such as flash lights, batteries and lanterns. Other items included in the tax break...
Atlantic, NCWRAL News

It's here: June 1 officially kicks off predicted above-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic

Tuesday marks the official start of hurricane season. While the season ends on Nov. 30, the Atlantic hurricane season usually peaks in late August through September. But, for the seventh year in a row, hurricane season started early with the formation of Subtropical Storm Ana on May 21. The storm did not have much of an impact on the United States, but did increase the rip current risk along the North Carolina coast for that weekend.
Florida Statewogx.com

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Under a week left

You have just under one week left to take advantage of the first of Florida's three sales tax holidays. Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is ongoing and allows shoppers to skip the tax on hurricane supplies like flashlights, batteries, and more. Shoppers can pick up qualifying disaster items at...
Nashville, TNWSMV

2021 Atlantic Hurricane season is just around the corner

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially begins Tuesday, and it's expected to be another active one this year just like what we saw last year. The official start of hurricane season starts June 1 and last through November 30, and we've already had one storm so far this year.
Columbia, SCItem

State urges South Carolinians to prep for tropical weather

COLUMBIA - As the Atlantic hurricane season begins today, officials in South Carolina are encouraging residents to get their supplies and plans in order, in case the state is impacted by storms again this year. Sunday began South Carolina Hurricane Preparedness Week, as proclaimed by Gov. Henry McMaster. During this...
Environmentwmar2news

The Official Start of Hurricane Season

The official start of hurricane season is tomorrow, June 1st. And we've already had one named storm, Subtropical Storm Ana. This makes the seventh year in a row that the Atlantic hurricane season started before the official June 1 date. 2021: Subtropical Storm Ana (May 22) 2020: Tropical Storm Arthur...
Tampa, FL10NEWS

Hurricane season officially begins Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — It's here: the official start to the Atlantic hurricane season. While meteorologists aren't forecasting this year to be as active as 2020, they are still predicting we will have an above-average number of storms. In fact, we've already seen one named storm this season with Tropical Storm...
Florida Statefox35orlando.com

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: Under a week left

You have just under one week left to take advantage of the first of Florida's three sales tax holidays. Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is ongoing and allows shoppers to skip the tax on hurricane supplies like flashlights, batteries, and more. Shoppers can pick up qualifying disaster items at...