newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Answering calls for transparency, Senate committee holds first public hearing on redistricting

By Marley Parish
Posted by 
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmsds_0aCI7lGy00

After the first public hearing on congressional redistricting , Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill, said he felt like a student again.

Comparing the once-a-decade process to his college multivariate statistics course, Argall and his colleagues on the Senate State Government Committee had just heard testimony from mapping and population experts, as well as redistricting reform advocates.

Wednesday’s hearing was the first step in planning how best to redraw Pennsylvania’s 17 congressional districts.

The commonwealth is set to lose a congressional seat in the decennial remapping, going from 18 to 17 districts. The process also is separate from the redrawing of the state’s 253 legislative seats, which is underway now.

“We need objective, well-defined criteria to draw good congressional maps — especially if we want to minimize the divisions of counties and municipalities,” Argall, the committee’s chairman, said. “This needs to be very well-defined by us so that future court decisions do not misinterpret our legislative intent.”

Mapping technology has proven constituents can participate in redistricting, but not all committee members are confident the process will be smooth, even with additional input.

“With all [this] talk of software drawing things, humans have to get the parameters for the computer to do that, and what I suspect is we won’t even be able to agree on what the priorities are going to be,” Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, said. “We’ll probably wind up in court.”

Redistricting, explained: What it is, how it works, and how Pa. politicians get to draw their own maps

Gerrymandering — the manipulation of electoral boundaries for political advantage — has been contested at the state and national levels for years. Pennsylvania has been called one of the most gerrymandered states by reform advocates. Maps such the infamous “ Goofy kicking Donald Duck ” — which represented the old 7th Congressional District in the Philadelphia suburbs — back up their claims.

In 2018 , the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the 2011 congressional district map — drawn by Republicans and signed into law in 2011 by former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett — violated the state constitution, prompting the court to redraw the map and issued a new one.

Fair Districts PA and the Committee of Seventy , whose members testified at the hearing, have worked to correct this problem by offering possible solutions that balance Constitutional requirements with clear drawing criteria.

“Metrics are really important, both as we evaluate and also draw maps. It’s particularly important that those metrics be shared and made transparent to the public in the process of drawing maps,” David Thornburgh, executive director of the Committee of Seventy, said. “I don’t get much argument with the statement that simple metrics are better than complicated metrics.”

Amanda Holt, a piano teacher turned redistricting specialist whose research led to a state Supreme Court decision that changed state legislative districts across Pennsylvania, reiterated frustrations from citizens who say they feel disenfranchised and isolated when their counties and municipalities are divided.

In testimony , Holt outlined how lawmakers can design maps that keep communities intact without violating the Constitution — by setting clear objectives, limiting criteria, prioritizing transparency, and establishing enforceable outcomes.

“This would at least cut in half the number of places currently divided and even prevent the division of any municipality outside of Philadelphia,” she said.

Districts must be as equal as practicable, she suggested — adding that no municipality be divided unless it exceeds the size of a congressional district.

The challenge — advocates and lawmakers said — is reaching a consensus on defining communities of interests and setting measurable criteria. For instance, a community of interest could be considered a county, municipality, or group of people.

Senate Bill 222 , which was referred to the Senate State Government Committee in February, outlines guidelines for legislative and congressional redistricting.

The legislation — sponsored by Sen. Lisa Boscola, D-Northampton — defines a community of interest as a “neighborhood or geographically confined area of persons who share similar social, cultural, and economic interests or other shared interests.”

Simplifying and jokingly suggesting that a community of interest could divide Steelers fans and Eagles fans, Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, noted that the definition could target specific demographics to reduce voting power.

“This country has had a long and storied history of disenfranchising people of color and communities of color,” Street said of racial and language minorities.

But the best way to ensure people are represented accurately and fairly is through input, Thornburgh said.

“If someone says, ‘Yeah, maybe inadvertently, you’ve drawn a line through this cultural community, racial community, language community, and we can’t tolerate that,’ you’ve then got some useful feedback,” he added.

The next public hearing on congressional redistricting will be held in southeastern Pennsylvania; Argall said the details are still being finalized.

The post Answering calls for transparency, Senate committee holds first public hearing on redistricting appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

347
Followers
390
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Street
Person
Tom Corbett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Senate Committee#Senate Bill#Gerrymandering#Constitutional Reform#State Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#Electoral Reform#Republicans#Fair Districts Pa#The Committee Of Seventy#D Northampton#Steelers#Eagles#D Philadelphia#Congressional District#Transparency#Hearing#Calls#Reform Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Do your job’: Abuse survivors call on Senate to pass stalled lawsuit reform bill

(*This story was updated at 11:24 a.m. on Tuesday, 5/25/21 to clarify the role of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office and its interactions with Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward’s staff) Cindy Leech’s voice broke, then it broke again, as she talked about the lives ruined, and the lives lost, to childhood sexual abuse — including […] The post ‘Do your job’: Abuse survivors call on Senate to pass stalled lawsuit reform bill appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The fight over critical race theory lands in Harrisburg; House GOP bill would punish districts that teach it | Thursday Morning Coffee

Teaching our children that they are inferior or inherently bad based on immutable characteristics such as race and sex can be extremely damaging to their emotional and mental well-being,' GOP Reps. Russ Diamond and Barb Gleim say. The post The fight over critical race theory lands in Harrisburg; House GOP bill would punish districts that teach it | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Raleigh, NCnsjonline.com

Election Integrity Act set for Senate committee hearing

RALEIGH — The N.C. Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, May 19 for a much-anticipated election reform bill. Senate Bill 326, known as the Election Integrity Act, would make several reforms Republicans say are needed, as the issue of election integrity has become a vital concern for many.
Congress & Courtsmadison

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Hearing on Ending Enhanced Federal UI

As reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform held a public hearing Tuesday to hear testimony on legislation that could end enhanced federal unemployment benefits in Wisconsin. Senate Bill 354 was introduced last week by Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). It would end the $300 a week in federal benefits that are in addition to the maximum state benefit of $370 a week. The federal benefit is scheduled to run out in September, and Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he'd likely veto the bill if it reached his desk. In this segment, committee member Sen. Robert Wirch (D-Somers) and committee chair Sen. Stephen Nass (R-Whitewater) debate issues around child care costs and the local economy.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Senate Democrats propose ‘New Deal’ spending plan for Pa. relief funds

Senate Democrats have proposed a “New Deal for Pennsylvania” — a recovery plan they say goes beyond calls to “simply reopen.”. With $7 billion in federal funds available to them, Democratic lawmakers gathered Wednesday to unveil a plan to spend Pennsylvania’s portion of the American Rescue Plan, rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic, and prepare for future disasters.
Texas StateBoston Herald

Dems walk, stop Texas GOP’s sweeping voting restrictions

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session essentially over.
Congress & CourtsDanville Commercial-News

Senate Republicans still pushing for review of Prisoner Review Board appointments

SPRINGFIELD – Senate Republicans attempted to bypass the Senate Executive Appointments Committee Monday after its chairwoman did not call several Prisoner Review Board appointees for confirmation hearings. The Senate voted unanimously on the floor to waive posting requirements for the appointees, through motions brought forward by Republicans. But Sen. Laura...
Congress & Courtslegalnews.com

Would a constitutional amendment be required to make the District of Columbia a state?

At a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on March 22, the ACLU filed testimony contending that Congress, with presidential approval, could alone establish the District of Columbia as the country’s 51st state. At the same hearing, The Heritage Foundation, a conservative group, took a differing view, saying that making D.C. a new state would require constitutional changes.
U.S. Politicsoutkick.com

Democrats Trying to Rewrite Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address Line

Abraham Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address, have you read it? If not, the clock is ticking. Democrats and a handful of Republicans are supporting legislation that would rewrite the motto of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which is based on a specific quote from Lincoln’s Second Inaugural Address. “To care...
PoliticsNew York Post

Even the impeachment of Gov. Cuomo is just grist for corruption

The charges against Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t be real until Speaker Carl Heastie says they are. Assemblyman Charles Lavine, who’s nominally in charge of the supposed Cuomo impeachment inquiry, admitted last week that there’s no end anywhere in sight. Nor will there be, until Speaker Carl Heastie decides he wants it.