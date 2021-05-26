USD Edges Lower And Remains Weak
USD continued to remain near a 4 month low level against a basket of other currencies yesterday, as the Fed’s dovish tone was ever present while US Stockmarkets tended to weaken, given the drop of all three major indexes (Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq), while gold prices continued to benefit from a weaker greenback. Fed’s policymakers maintained the bank’s dovish tone, viewing inflationary pressures as transient, keeping the USD under selling pressure. It’s characteristic that Chicago Fed President Evans stated that he has not seen anything yet that would persuade him to change his full support for the Fed’s accommodative stance, while San Francisco Fed President Daly stated that monetary policy is in a good place and we need to be patient. It should be noted that US yields remained at rather low levels and the US 10-year yield almost reached May’s lowest point, undermining USD. In the lack of US high impact financial releases today we expect fundamentals to take the lead in shaping the market’s mood.www.actionforex.com