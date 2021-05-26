USD Edges Lower And Remains Weak

Markets entered some kind of post-FOMC stalemate as more individual Fed governors show their true colors. Atlanta Fed Bostic joins Dallas Fed Kaplan in the 2022 rate hike camp. He argues in favour of a near term start of tapering net asset purchases. Boston Fed Rosengren is like NY Fed Dudley on the soft side of the aisle, playing down risks of permanent high inflation. Washington-based Fed governor Bowman didn’t touch on monetary policy, but her comments suggests that she didn’t really sort it out yet. She believes that upward price pressures may ease as bottlenecks are worked out, but she’s doesn’t really sound confident in how long this process might take and is willing to adjust her outlook as needed. The latter suggests a soft stance for now, but readiness to switch sides if inflation remains too high for too long. Markets so far ignored most of the Fed speak as the hot shots mostly stick to Powell’s line. US yields added 2-3 bps in a daily perspective in a slight bear flattening move. The $61bn US 5-yr Note auction had a slight tail and an average bid cover. German Bunds outperformed US Treasuries in a daily perspective with the belly of the curve marginally outperforming the wings. Yields fell 0.5 bps (2-yr) 1.4 bps (10-yr). 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany ended near unchanged. EUR/USD ended a tad softer around EUR/USD 1.1930. A lacklustre attempt to push the greenback south after disappointing, but still sky high US services PMI, failed miserably. Today’s EMU and US eco calendars suggest that the current deadlock will remain in place.