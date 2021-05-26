‘One Thing, and Then Another’ exhibit brings hazy nostalgia to Firehouse Art Center

Announcing the arrival of Carnegie’s new exhibit, “Shallows” from artist Hannah Demma on display in the Upper Skala and Garwood Galleries from May 18 to June 26. Bio: Hannah Demma is an avid outdoorswoman, outdoor educator, and lifelong Nebraskan. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2017, with an emphasis on printmaking and drawing and is currently pursuing her Masters in Fine Art at her alma mater. Her mixed-media approach to art speaks to aspects of science and nature both familiar and strange, and mines the environment for inspiration, examining the intersection of the imaginative and the biological, of the creative and the empirical. Her process stirs the imagination and sparks excitement for exploration and adventure.