Jay Cutler Makes His Pick For Bears’ Starting Quarterback

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears will determine in training camp who their starting quarterback will be. But former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has an idea of who should win the Week 1 job. Appearing on ESPN Chicago’s Waddle and Silvy, Cutler argued that the Bears should be careful with rookie first-round pick Justin Fields. He pointed out that Peyton Manning had a rough rookie season and suggested that the team shouldn’t rush Fields to play as a rookie. Cutler said that Andy Dalton is more than capable of starting for the Bears at the beginning of the season.

thespun.com
