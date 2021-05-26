Ocwen Financial inks deal for $48B in mortgage servicing rights from AmeriHome Mortgage
Ocwen is also currently in the process of purchasing MSRs for about $14 billion of mortgages from Dallas-based Texas Capital Bank.www.bizjournals.com
