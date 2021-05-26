Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/25/21: Thomas the Tank goes Yard

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. C Cal Raleigh drove in 3 runs, but it wasn’t enough as Tacoma fell to Round Rock 10–5 on Thursday night. DH Jake Fraley (1x3, R, BB) went 1-for-3 with a runs scored and a walk as the designated hitter in his first rehab start with Tacoma. 3B Jantzen Witte (2x4, BB) led the Rainiers with 2 hits, wihle Raleigh (1x4, R, 2B, 3 RBI), 1B Eric Filia (1x3, 2 R, 2 BB), LF Taylor Trammell (1x6) and CF Luis Liberato (1x3, RBI, BB) each collected 1 of the team’s 7 hits. Starter Jamie Schultz (0.1,2,3,3,1,0,HR) recorded the loss after allowing 3 run in only 0.1 innings. RH Bryan Pall (1.1,4,4,4,2,3,HR), RH Vinny Nittoli (1.1,1,0,0,0,4), RH Ryan Dull (2.0,1,1,0,1,0), RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,1,1), LH Ben Onyshko (1.0,1,1,1,1,3) and RH Witte (2.0,3,1,1,0,1) combined to allow 10 runs over 8.2 innings in relief.