Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/25/21: Thomas the Tank goes Yard

The Gwinnett Stripers dropped their fifth straight game against the Sounds as the offense continues to struggle, and they will go into Sunday’s game trying to avoid a six game sweep. Gwinnett managed to take a lead early in the game with Jonathan Lucroy’s second inning home run, but Nashville came back to score two in the bottom of the inning and the score stuck there for the remainder of the game. Johan Camargo had a fourth inning double that would have put the Stripers in some amount of business, but he was thrown out trying to stretch the play to a triple.