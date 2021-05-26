newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Home Sweet Home! Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s $18 Million Miami Retreat

By Samantha Ibrahim
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYlBw_0aCI7V6E00
Shutterstock (2)

Home is where the heart is. At least that’s where it is for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor has been shacking up the last few days with the “I’m Real” songstress in her $18 million Miami rental home. So what’s inside this dreamy love shack?

The luxury waterfront estate comes complete with open water views, a massive pool, jacuzzi, spa, dock and, a boat lift, as well as lush landscaping around the property.

The rental mansion was renovated in 2015 and also comes equipped with 11 bedrooms, 12 baths, a guesthouse, three parking garages, gym and an office.

On May 23, Ben, 48, and Jen, 51, were photographed soaking up some sun on the master bedroom’s balcony. Just a day later, In Touch exclusively revealed the rekindled exes shared a kiss after a gym date. The two headed out to Miami for a weekend getaway just two weeks after they were spotted on a ski trip in Montana. The Hustlers star is currently working on a project in the Sunshine State.

Fans rejoiced when In Touch confirmed on May 26 that Ben and Jen were officially back together. A source exclusively revealed to In Touch that the two are “not wasting any time” in moving forward with their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yTl8_0aCI7V6E00
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

“Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the insider revealed. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

The source also noted that the two “both agree that what they have now is truly special.”

The Oscar winner has also been seen sporting the watch that Jennifer gifted him on the set of her 2002 music video “Jenny From the Block.” The silver timepiece was given to him “when things were still great between them. Almost like nothing ever changed,” the source added.

The formerly engaged couple dated previously from 2002 until 2004. Even Jen’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is “hoping” her daughter and Ben get married soon, an additional insider told In Touch.

The pop star and the director began spending more time together after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez confirmed their split on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Entertainment
State
Montana State
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sweet Home#Oscar Winner#Sweet#Argo#Hustlers#Bedroom#Ex Fianc Alex Rodriguez#Friends#Lush Landscaping#Sun#Love#Boat#Parking Garages#Master#Open Water Views
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
TV Showsfoxwilmington.com

‘Jeopardy!’ fans stunned by ‘Bennifer’ clue in episode filmed weeks before J. Lo, Ben Affleck’s reunion

“Jeopardy!” fans were in disbelief Friday night as the episode filmed weeks prior to its airing appeared to predict Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. The popular game show’s first clue of the night quizzed contestants on which celebrity couple was known to the public as “Bennifer.” Pop culture diehards know the answer is Lopez and Affleck and went wild on Twitter, given the former engaged couple’s meetups and Montana vacation in recent weeks.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Alex Rodriguez 'not thrilled' about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Alex Rodriguez is reportedly "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. Alex Rodriguez is "not thrilled" about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion. The baseball player and the 'On The Floor' hitmaker recently confirmed they had split and Alex is reportedly not pleased to see Jennifer and Ben spending so much time together.
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
Los Angeles, CAfilmdaily.co

Do these photos confirm Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship?

First Los Angeles, then Montana, and now Miami? It is clear that Bennifer 2.0 is here for the long haul, as lovebirds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck continue what appears to be the next saga of their romance. At first, it just seemed like friendship, with Ben Affleck simply reaching out to his former lover as she went through her separation with former baseball hunk Alex Rodriguez. Now, after two vacations, perhaps it’s something more.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Jennifer Lopez 'smitten' with Ben Affleck: 'You can tell she's really happy'

Jennifer Lopez is “smitten” with Ben Affleck. The ‘Hustlers’ star recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor – whom she previously dated almost two decades ago – after splitting from her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez earlier this year. And sources have now said Jennifer couldn’t be happier in her new...
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez works out in Miami in activewear from Australian label Stax with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a lilac workout set from an Australian activewear label on Thursday as she continued her romantic tour of Miami with ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. The newly loved-up star, 51, who recently rekindled her romance with the 48-year-old actor nearly 17 years after their failed engagement, was wearing Stax, an affordable gym brand founded by Perth couple, Matilda Murray and Don Robertson.
CelebritiesPosted by
Y-105FM

Here’s How A-Rod Reacted to the Return of Bennifer

Alex Rodriguez finally reacted to the news that Bennifer has rekindled their romance. Well, sorta. On Tuesday (May 11), paparazzi in Miami asked A-Rod what he thought about his former fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, going on vacation with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck. His succinct yet oh-so-loud response to reporters and...
Celebritiesblocktoro.com

Jennifer Garner And Jennifer Lopez Feud Rumours: ‘Peppermint’ Actress Has Banned JLo From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids?

Jennifer Garner is refusing to let Jennifer Lopez meet her and Ben Affleck‘s children. Tabloids are suggesting bad blood between both Jennifers in Ben’s life. Rumour has it that “mama bear” Garner is at war with Hustlers star Lopez. Garner is supposedly unconvinced that Lopez will be in Affleck’s life for very long. Lopez’s three marriages and Affleck’s lousy track record with the ladies serve as proof that it’s not going to work out.