Home Sweet Home! Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s $18 Million Miami Retreat

Home is where the heart is. At least that’s where it is for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor has been shacking up the last few days with the “I’m Real” songstress in her $18 million Miami rental home. So what’s inside this dreamy love shack?

The luxury waterfront estate comes complete with open water views, a massive pool, jacuzzi, spa, dock and, a boat lift, as well as lush landscaping around the property.

The rental mansion was renovated in 2015 and also comes equipped with 11 bedrooms, 12 baths, a guesthouse, three parking garages, gym and an office.

On May 23, Ben, 48, and Jen, 51, were photographed soaking up some sun on the master bedroom’s balcony. Just a day later, In Touch exclusively revealed the rekindled exes shared a kiss after a gym date. The two headed out to Miami for a weekend getaway just two weeks after they were spotted on a ski trip in Montana. The Hustlers star is currently working on a project in the Sunshine State.

Fans rejoiced when In Touch confirmed on May 26 that Ben and Jen were officially back together. A source exclusively revealed to In Touch that the two are “not wasting any time” in moving forward with their relationship.

“Actually, it’s like no time has passed at all,” the insider revealed. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

The source also noted that the two “both agree that what they have now is truly special.”

The Oscar winner has also been seen sporting the watch that Jennifer gifted him on the set of her 2002 music video “Jenny From the Block.” The silver timepiece was given to him “when things were still great between them. Almost like nothing ever changed,” the source added.

The formerly engaged couple dated previously from 2002 until 2004. Even Jen’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, is “hoping” her daughter and Ben get married soon, an additional insider told In Touch.

The pop star and the director began spending more time together after she and ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez confirmed their split on April 15. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”