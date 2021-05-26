13 Things We Want From the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale

newsbreak-logo
While there are many great Memorial Day sales happening right now, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is an equally excellent opportunity to stock up on discounted home essentials that'll make your space pop. From charming decor to sturdy cookware, this year's sale includes goodies from some of our favorite brands like Staub, All-Clad, and Casper—all in one spot (and deeply discounted). So whether you're looking for a whole decor makeover or just in the market for a few upgrades, head to Nordstrom for savings up to 75% off until June 6. Plus, to make things even easier, here's a list of our 13 favorite sale items you'll want to scoop up before they're gone.

