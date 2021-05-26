Dozens of Nonprofits Begin Enrolling San Diego Unified Students for a Summer of Learning & Joy Through Free Level Up SD Program
May 26, 2021 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Unified School District and The San Diego Foundation today introduced more than 65 nonprofits that will help deliver the Level Up SD program to tens of thousands of San Diego Unified students with free access to in-person morning classroom instruction and afternoon summer activities. Earlier this month, registration began for morning coursework. Today, registration began for opportunities beyond the classroom at LevelUpSanDiego.org.www.sdfoundation.org