WayBackWednesday – Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

It seems like in the current era of Star Trek, the franchise is content creating new canon off of its existing three shows with Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and the two upcoming Strange New Worlds and Prodigy. Seems like it makes the J. J. Abrams Kelvin Universe inconsequential especially since the last Paramount film in 2016's Beyond was five years ago and we're no closer to a fourth film of the alternate reality crew. Adding to that complication, director Noah Hawley would have to decide to either retire the Kelvin Pavel Chekov or recast him entirely from the late Anton Yelchin.