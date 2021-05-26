10 Years of Excellence: VSN’s Girls Track & Field Co-No. 1 Field Athlete of the Decade

Olivia Gruver loved being a competitive gymnast, but by the time she got to high school, she was ready for something new and found her niche in the pole vault. “I was a gymnast for most of my life, and I kind of got too tall and I kept getting hurt, so once I got into high school I just switched,” said Gruver, 5-feet-9. “My friend Naomi Roth’s brother Zach actually worked at a pole vault club and he was like, ‘You kind of look like you’d be a good pole vaulter with your background in gymnastics,’ so I tried it out one weekend and I never stopped going.”