New York City, NY

State park and forest rangers may soon carry EpiPens

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill that would allow state forest and park rangers in New York to carry and administer EpiPens will head to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's desk after it was given final approval on Wednesday by state lawmakers. The measure is a bipartisan proposal backed by Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara and Republican...

