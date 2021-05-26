‘Handmaid’s Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on June’s Speech of ‘Pure, Absolute Venom’ to Serena Joy
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 407 of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” titled “Home.”) The fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has been building to the pivotal moment we get in Episode 7 — and we’re not taking about June’s (Elisabeth Moss) full arrival into the safe arms of Canada. While that is certainly a plot development that has allowed fans to breathe a sigh of relief, the scene we’re talking about is the very satisfying face-to-face between June and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski), where the tables have finally turned in a way that allows June to take down her former captor who is currently imprisoned for her crimes.www.thewrap.com