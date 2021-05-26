Cancel
Transportation and Climate Initiative could cost Special Transportation Fund $500 million in revenue, according to analysis

By Marc E. Fitch
yankeeinstitute.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Transportation and Climate Initiative, which would cap the amount of emissions Connecticut generates through gasoline and diesel sales, could underfund Connecticut’s struggling Special Transportation Fund by $500 million, according to numbers crunched by the Connecticut Energy Marketers Association and reviewed by their parent organization the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association.

yankeeinstitute.org
