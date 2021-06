An order for 14 more Boeing 737 MAX aircraft comes from SMBC Aviation Capital, a lessor that already has substantial orders for the jet. In many industries, it often pays to zig when everyone else is zagging. In aviation, we see airlines like Southwest, Ryanair or IndiGo, placing orders just when aircraft manufacturers are in a bind. So with Boeing’s latest 737 MAX wiring headache still looming large, lessor SMBC decided to place their newest orders. Boeing’s announcement of the deal mentions that these airliners have a low-cost carrier configuration.