Mellinger appointed to be the new Athletic Director at Archbishop Spalding
A NFHS Registered Athletic Administrator, Mellinger has a held a similar position at The Gunston School since 2015. Jeff Parsons, who announced in March that he would be leaving his post as Athletic Director at Archbishop Spalding to become the school’s Assistant Principal, effective at the end of the current school year, announced his replacement in the AD’s office, via a press release from the school Tuesday evening.varsitysportsnetwork.com