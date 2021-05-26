Mellinger appointed to be the new Athletic Director at Archbishop Spalding

BILLINGS, Mont. – Michael Bazemore was named the director of athletics at Montana State University Billings, announced chancellor Stefani Hicswa on Thursday. Bazemore, a native of Philadelphia, will begin his role as athletic director on July 26, and replaces Krista Montague who held the position for nine years before announcing her resignation on March 30. "I am extremely excited for this opportunity," said Bazemore. "I want to thank Chancellor Hicswa, the search committee, administration, coaching staff, faculty, and student-athletes for their trust and support. I would also like to thank Krista for her support in my development as an administrator."