Exxon’s proxy battle could end on Wednesday

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.