Exxon’s proxy battle could end on Wednesday

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.