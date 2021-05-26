Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Exxon’s proxy battle could end on Wednesday

invezz.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEngine No. 1 has put forward a list of four nominees for Exxon’s board. Major proxy advisory firms and investment managers have thrown their weight behind the nominees. Shareholders will vote on the activist proposals at the company's annual meeting today. The activist investment firm, Engine No. 1, has been...

invezz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proxy Voting#Blackrock Inc#Exxon Mobil Corporation#The Wall Street Journal#Invezz#Engine No#Blk#State Street#Legal General
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Exxon Mobil's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $63.98. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
IndustryUS News and World Report

More Departures From Exxon Mobil's Trading Operation -Sources

(Reuters) - Traders from Exxon Mobil Corp's natural gas liquids and gasoline units have left, according to three people familiar with the matter, the latest in a stream of departures from its downsized trading operations. The departures were part of a recent wave of exits as the U.S. oil producer...
Industryrenewanews.com

Exxon Mobil’s Board Shakeup Could Force Review of Billions in Spending

By Tariq Siddiqui The recent overhaul of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board of directors could shift billions of dollars in spending and strategy over several years, but any changes likely will take time, analysts and investors say.KEY INSIGHTSInvestors rejected XOM view of a slow transition to lower-carbon fuels – want spending to be revisited.The practice led XOM to miss industry shifts and play catch-up at..
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Q&A: Schulte's Ele Klein on advising Engine No. 1 on Exxon campaign

Engine No. 1, a small activist hedge fund, made big waves recently when Exxon Mobil Corp's shareholders elected three of its nominees to the oil giant's board, pushing the company to address growing investor concerns about global warming. Ele Klein, Schulte Roth & Zabel's M&A and securities group chair and...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Energy IndustryBayStreet.ca

Exxon Doubles Down On World’s Hottest Offshore Play

The deeply impoverished former English colony of Guyana has become one of the world’s hottest offshore drilling locations. Global energy supermajors have made a slew of major oil discoveries in Guyana’s and neighboring Suriname’s offshore waters, notably in the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block in which global energy supermajor Exxon (1.92%) has a 45% interest with 30% and 25% held by Hess (-1.97%) and CNOOC (1.73%) respectively. By April 2021 Exxon (1.92%) had calculated that it had nine billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent resources in the Stabroek Block.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 847.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,713,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,793,711 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $121,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmayfieldrecorder.com

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

RK Capital Management LLC Invests $4.97 Million in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 243,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of American Vanguard as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 758,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.29% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

QS Investors LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.11% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 72,296 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Financial worth $39,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Citigroup Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $45.00

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP) Lifted to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,119 shares during the quarter. First Solar […]
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Credit Suisse AG Buys 119,833 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Norfolk Southern worth $140,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alexandria Capital LLC Has $787,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s […]