President of technology company drives social and economic innovation. When Alison Smith Mangiero graduated from the University of Richmond in 2005 with a bachelor of arts in leadership studies and political science, blockchain technology was far from mainstream. Three years later, the publication of a whitepaper on the digital currency bitcoin revolutionized the technology world. It also introduced the general public to blockchain technology, which uses digital lists of records linked together by cryptography to block access by unauthorized third parties.