We know that adding more fruits and veggies into our diets are good for us but how do we get more in?. Truthfully, there is no magic formula. There are many ways to do it. Making smoothies and juices are two specific ways many people suggest getting in the fruits and veggies. In fact, there are whole diets created out of just juicing or smoothies. But which one is “best?” You will find the answer to that has much to do with your digestion and the dollar investment you may want to make. Let’s take a look at differences between juicing and making a smoothie including the pros and cons of each and how each might fit into a healthy diet.