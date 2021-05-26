Zoom-in with Lange CEO Wilhelm Schmid. The most important lessons.

We caught up with Wilhelm Schmid, CEO of A. Lange & Söhne over a video call, and discuss his last decade in office as the chief, and what his future plans are for the maison. Our last In Conversation with Wilhelm Schmid was a while back in 2014. We do chat rather frequently with Wilhelm, but have not spoken with him for nearly a year, with the pandemic going on, and the lack of the ability to travel. So we recently caught up with him over a video call, just before the madness of Watches and Wonders Geneva 2021, and chatted.