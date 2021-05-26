Survey of 2020 business performance in Downtown Frederick

Annapolis, MD - The Downtown Annapolis Partnership has awarded 44 grants to downtown Annapolis businesses totaling just over $207,000 in total funding. Businesses awarded the grant met with the leadership of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership this evening on Main Street next to Zachary’s Jewelers and Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs for drinks, a photo-op, networking, and a presentation of the grant checks. Businesses can use the funds to cover costs that help them work their way through the challenges of the pandemic. This could include covering employee costs for outdoor dining, setting up carryout, cleaning supplies, air purification systems, modifying their business model, and other operational and capital costs.