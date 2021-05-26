Survey of 2020 business performance in Downtown Frederick
FREDERICK, Md. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Each year, the Partnership administers a Business Performance Survey to gain insights into the downtown economy, providing a unique opportunity to gauge the health and wellbeing of the Downtown Frederick business community and the effectiveness of the Partnership. The survey is broken into sections that collect data on retail demographics, business revenue, retail hours of operation, rental rates, overall satisfaction, economic outlook and Partnership performance.