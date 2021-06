Originally published at corporate.dow.com. Dow ranked No. 19 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. Dow was named 2021 Manufacturer of the Year, Large Enterprise, by the Manufacturing Leadership Council (MLC), a division of the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The Manufacturer of the Year Award is given to the company that shows best-in-class achievement. This is the third time Dow has won this prestigious award in recent years, (2015 and 2017). The 2021 Manufacturer of the Year Award was presented at the virtual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on May 19, 2021, with several companies participating representing a wide range of industries including automotive, chemical, consumer goods, financial services, and telecommunications.