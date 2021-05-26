Susanna Song of High Wire Networks Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List
Channel Marketing Executive Named to Prestigious List of Channel Leaders. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc. (“High Wire”), a leading global technology systems integrator and managed cybersecurity solutions provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Susanna Song, Vice President of Communications and Marketing at High Wire Networks, to the prestigious Women of the Channel list for 2021.www.sfgate.com