Susanna Song of High Wire Networks Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Please tell us about your current role and the team you handle. How did you arrive at the company?. I’m the CEO and co-founder of Influ2. When I started my first IT outsourcing business, which is now called GlobalLogic, I tried to apply everything that I had learned from being a consumer marketer, but I soon realized that B2B marketing is fundamentally different. A lot of what works for B2C doesn’t work for B2B, and this was what inspired me to found Influ2. It answered the question that I had been contemplating for almost a decade, ‘how can I make advertising work well for B2B companies?’