Whether you're manning a classic-looking fishbowl or a gigantic fish tank, properly setting up the aquatic environment is key. And while you may be all set when it comes to fish food and decorations, you may have overlooked one of the most important tools in the business: an aquarium net. You probably already know to use your net to scoop fish out for tank cleaning, but the net also serves so many other purposes. From fishing out uneaten food to scooping up baby brine shrimp and mosquito larvae, a good net helps maintain balance in your underwater world. That's why we've sifted through the competitors to bring you our favorite aquarium nets available today. Check them out below.