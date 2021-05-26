newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

Survey finds that most mental health professionals have experienced mental health-related symptoms in the past year. OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Therapists#Drugs#Mental Health Care#Health Care Professionals#Health Care Providers#Pollfish#Mental Health Providers#Online Survey Tools#Survey Data#Counseling Patients#Depression#Substance Abuse#Virtual Care#Suicide Ideation#Real Time Responses#People#Sessions#Alcohol#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Survey: 40% of people with liver disease have been worried about mental health impact of the pandemic

A survey by the British Liver Trust in March 2021 has revealed that 40% of people with liver disease have been worried about their mental health during the pandemic. The findings, released to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, showed that isolation, ‘cabin fever’, being unable to work, anxiety about becoming ill, and pressures of home schooling were some of the reasons liver disease patients gave for a deterioration in their mental health over the past year.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Tips for Mental Health During a Pandemic by Manish Sharma

2020 was one of the most challenging years. Covid has been experiencing the worst flu season in recent history. People are going through a tough phase and with many ailments severe. The increased instability in the country has made it difficult for every citizen to find mental peace, especially during a pandemic.
KidsRoll Call Online

Children face added mental health struggles during pandemic

Psychiatrist Tami Benton was recently called to the emergency department about a child whose family had concerns about the girl’s suicidal threats to run into traffic and end her life. The child was only 5 years old. Both of the child’s parents had lost their jobs. The mother was struggling...
Mental HealthPosted by
TheStreet

New Survey From Meru Health Finds That 50 Percent Of People Have Not Sought Mental Health Assistance Even When They Thought They Needed It - Mostly Due To Cost

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, which provides the most comprehensive online mental health solution for depression, burnout, and anxiety, announced today the results of a new survey it conducted of U.S. consumers on mental health benefits available via their employers. The survey explored which benefits respondents had access to, whether or not they had used those benefits, and overall perceived barriers to obtaining mental health assistance.
Mental HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Vulnerable Americans are foregoing mental healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, CMS data shows

The ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency is continuing to have an impact on Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) beneficiaries, as well as the utilization of health services, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Specifically, Americans have been forgoing primary, preventive and mental healthcare visits.
Mental Healthusf.edu

CMS: Mental Health Services Slow To Rebound During Pandemic

Although utilization rates for some health care treatments have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, a new federal report shows that mental health services have had the slowest rebound in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 26 million fewer mental health...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

A Post-Pandemic View of Mental Health

The pandemic is affecting our mental health in ways that are not always clear-cut. There is evidence to suggest that our mental health and well-being can be thought of as skills to learn. Meditation for as little as a few minutes a day can have a positive effect on emotional...