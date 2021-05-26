Star sponsors pioneering FemEng in Malawi project from star students at University of Glasgow

Department of Biotechnology invites applications from colleges of all the states and union territories of India offering undergraduate education in Sciences under ‘STAR COLLEGE’ Scheme to brand and nurture excellence in UG Science education. The program emphasizes holistic improvement of science education at undergraduate level with special emphasis on practical training to students. The initiative provides support for (a) Improving knowledge and skills of teachers in basic Sciences and specialized techniques, (b) Access to specialized infrastructure to students, (c) Assurance of consumables, reagents and chemicals for students, (d) Substantial hands-on experience in designing and conducting practicals to ensure critical thinking, (e) and access to books and journals including e-journal facilities. The program does not envisage initiating new UG courses in Biotechnology. Aim is to improve practical training in existing Science courses like Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science etc.