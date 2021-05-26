newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Star sponsors pioneering FemEng in Malawi project from star students at University of Glasgow

By PRWeb
SFGate
 5 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Over the past few years, Star Refrigeration has supported an international collaborative engineering project developed by FemEng – a student-led network aimed at linking together women in the School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow. The group has a number of objectives including...

www.sfgate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#International Students#International Education#University Education#Supporting Science#The University Of Glasgow#Prweb#The School Of Engineering#The University Of Rwanda#Femeng African#Malawi Project#Rwanda Project#Engineering Students#Sponsors#Collaboration#Stem Workshops#Outreach Work#Industry Professionals#Stem Education#Workshop Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Place
Africa
Country
Scotland
Related
Worldqatar-tribune.com

HEC Paris celebrates graduation of 165 students at QF convocation

HEC Paris honoured the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 for its International Executive MBA (EMBA) and the Specialised Master’s in Strategic Business Unit Management (SBUM) degree programmes during a virtual convocation ceremony organised by Qatar Foundation (QF) on Thursday. The convocation ceremony was held under the theme ‘We are...
Agriculturecgiar.org

Disentangling food security from subsistence agriculture in Malawi

Malawi’s many smallholders rely heavily on rainfed, low-input subsistence farming to meet their food needs. Yet for most rural Malawian households, subsistence agriculture cannot consistently produce enough food to ward off hunger. Nor can they rely on the country’s weak markets to buy additional food they may require or to profitably sell their agricultural products throughout the year. Government policies have long prioritized agricultural production among marginal farmers for food security rather than broader policies of economic diversification, market expansion, and growth. The book identifies crucial changes that could improve food security and, in the long term, facilitate agricultural transformation. Decades of research in Malawi are synthesized to propose policy solutions for the country’s persistent food insecurity and for agricultural transformation that could drive long-term economic growth. This work should be useful to policymakers, development specialists, and others concerned with how Malawi or other countries facing similar rural economic development challenges can realize sustainable food security.
Educationdallassun.com

Promoting learning society key to equitable education: ADB

Manila [The Philippines], May 31 (ANI): Educational institutions must work with governments, the private sector, communities and civic authorities to ensure equitable access to high-quality learning resources during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and beyond, according to a new book published by Asian Development Bank (ADB). "Covid-19 has taught us...
Qatarinfodocket.com

Milestones: A British Library, Qatar Foundation, and Qatar National Library Partnership Make Two Millionth Image Freely Available Online

Ten years ago the British Library and the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development started exploring possible areas of collaboration. For some time the British Library had been working on an international engagement strategy to make our collections more accessible in partnership with other organisations. Fast forward to...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Sheikha Jawaher honours outstanding QU female graduates

HH Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani, the consort of HH the Amir, patronized the 2020 graduation ceremony of Qatar University's 43rd batch of female students at the QU Sports and Events Complex on Monday morning. A number of Their Excellencies members of the QU's Board of Trustees and...
Middle Eastqatar-tribune.com

Amir patronises QU graduation ceremony

His Highness the Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronised the graduation ceremony of the 43rd batch (Class of 2020) of Qatar University students, which was held at the University’s Sports and Events Complex on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister and Minister...
Educationnaijaonpoint.com

Best Pharmacy Schools in Europe 2021

Are you looking for the Best Pharmacy Schools in Europe because you are interested in studying a Pharmacy Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Europe? Great choice! You will enjoy advantages like cheap tuition fees, learned professors, and academic and social settings which are friendly to foreign students with various cultural backgrounds.
CollegesTelegraph

Class of 2021: How university students have been sold short

In the first of a three-part series on how the pandemic has affected university life, Helen Chandler-Wilde explores how the current cohort of university students have suffered. They were so desperate that they pinned pleas for help in the windows: “SOS”, read one; “Send food”, read another. All 500 students in Parker House, Dundee, were confined to their tiny bedrooms for two weeks after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the halls of residence last September.
Sciencedomigood.com

Revealed: Chinese weapon scientist has been working at the heart of Cambridge University's crucial research into new battlefield material

A Chinese military scientist has been conducting research with a team at Cambridge University on a revolutionary substance discovered in Britain. Dr Junzong Feng, 38, has been working as a ‘visiting fellow’ with Cambridge’s NanoEngineering Group on graphene, a material two hundred times stronger than steel, more stretchy than rubber and which conducts electricity better than copper.
Collegesnaijaonpoint.com

PhD Scholarships at Imperial College London in UK 2021

Benefits of PhD Scholarships at Imperial College London. Imperial College London provides annually the President’s PhD Scholarships to 50 research candidates with exceptional academic records and prospect who wish to undergo a Ph.D. program at Imperial College London. Imperial College London was established in 1907 by the royal commission, and...
Educationthekashmirimages.com

Exploring opportunities for Individuals with Disabilities

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Recognizing that the Individuals with Disabilities constitute a valuable human resource for the society and that a majority of such persons can lead a better quality of life if given equal opportunities and effective access to rehabilitation measures and to cater to the academic needs, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India alongwith University Grants Commission, AICTE, NHFDC, faciliate a number of schemes and scholarships for students with disability. These schemes are to be availed within a time frame and people interested must look for the dates etc carefully so as to avail the benefits and not lose the opportunity. Here are some of the schemes that invite applications from the deserving candidates:
Energy Industryenergyvoice.com

ScottishPower boss says Aberdeen Uni transition centre can answer the ‘big questions’

ScottishPower’s boss said today that Aberdeen University can play a “leading role” in answering the big questions surrounding the transition to a green economy. Keith Anderson, ScottishPower chief executive, said the university’s Centre for Energy Transition (CET) had been launched at the “right time”, as society faces the “colossal” task of getting to net-zero.
Medical & Biotechindiabioscience.org

Call for proposals under strengthening component of star college scheme from UG colleges of India

Department of Biotechnology invites applications from colleges of all the states and union territories of India offering undergraduate education in Sciences under ‘STAR COLLEGE’ Scheme to brand and nurture excellence in UG Science education. The program emphasizes holistic improvement of science education at undergraduate level with special emphasis on practical training to students. The initiative provides support for (a) Improving knowledge and skills of teachers in basic Sciences and specialized techniques, (b) Access to specialized infrastructure to students, (c) Assurance of consumables, reagents and chemicals for students, (d) Substantial hands-on experience in designing and conducting practicals to ensure critical thinking, (e) and access to books and journals including e-journal facilities. The program does not envisage initiating new UG courses in Biotechnology. Aim is to improve practical training in existing Science courses like Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Physics, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Science etc.
Sciencefarmweek.com

Biodiversity audit of Trinity College Dublin’s campus and properties

Scientists have begun a comprehensive “biodiversity audit” of Trinity College Dublin. The project will quantify the habitat and species diversity across the 47-acre College Green campus, along with Trinity’s satellite properties. The launch of the audit coincided with International Day for Biological Diversity. Trinity’s green campus is well recognised as...
CollegesColumbia University

More institutional failure by universities that refuse to grapple with potential research misconduct by their faculty

Last year we discussed Why We Sleep, a book that contained misrepresented data. Why We Sleep was written by a professor at the University of California. Alexey Guzey discovered many many problems with the book, including a smoking-gun graph, and Yngve Hoiseth contacted the contacted the University of California to report Walker’s violation of their research misconduct policy. The university politely but firmly refused to look into the situation.
Educationjagonews24.com

ULAB Webinar on Future Directions in Applied Linguistics and TESOL

The Department of English and Humanities (DEH) at the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) arranged a webinar titled "Theory and Practice in Applied Linguistics and TESOL: Future Directions," on May 29, 2021, featuring Prof Shaila Sultana, advisor, Center for Language Studies and Adjunct Faculty, DEH, and Dr Syeda Farzana Sultana, assistant professor, DEH, ULAB.
Advocacyalloaadvertiser.com

Pandemic volunteering surge can be ‘positive legacy’ for NHS future

The thousands of NHS volunteers who supported others during the Covid-19 pandemic should provide a “positive legacy” for the health service’s future, England’s top nurse has said. According to NHS England, new data shows that 436,000 people from the NHS Volunteer Responders programme have carried out nearly two million tasks...
AmericasBusiness Insider

Government of Canada funds 117 innovative projects across Canada to advance groundbreaking research

New Frontiers in Research Fund 2020 Exploration grants target high-risk, high-reward and interdisciplinary research. OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The New Frontiers in Research Fund (NFRF) 2020 Exploration competition has awarded funds to support 117 research projects across Canada that bring diverse disciplines together in pursuit of breakthrough ideas and high-reward outcomes. The NFRF program, a federal research funding initiative, mobilizes cutting-edge interdisciplinary, international, and transformative research that strengthens Canadian innovation and benefits Canadians.