Wheaton, IL

Wheaton College to Reword Plaque Calling Indigenous People ‘Savage Indians’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWheaton College has decided to reword a plaque located on its campus that refers to Indigenous people as “savage Indians.”. The Illinois-based evangelical liberal arts college received the plaque in 1957 by Wheaton’s class of 1949 to commemorate classmates Jim Elliot and Ed McCully, as well as Nate Saint, Roger Youderian and Peter Fleming, who were killed in Ecuador while serving as missionaries to the Waorani people.

