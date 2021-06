Why don’t graduate students engage more at Stanford?. The answer is not that complicated. It seems that the Stanford community as a whole is somehow at a loss to understand why graduate students remain a largely silent student majority — in terms of student leadership, committee engagement, or even survey responses. After an academic year spent meeting regularly with administrators to serve as an informational conduit, offering feedback on COVID-related issues and advocating for the graduate community, we feel prepared and compelled to answer this question by sharing some of the primary reasons graduate students do not readily engage in campus service and advocacy, as well as concrete ideas as to how Stanford could rewrite this script.