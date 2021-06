With tears leaking from her eyes onto her mask-covered cheeks, Tiana Hawkins looked at her 5-year-old son, Emanuel, and uttered the words, “You wouldn’t understand,” as he asked her why she was crying. Hawkins, standing outside the basketball court, wearing a shirt with seven bullet holes sketched on the back, was faced with the reality of explaining to her young son what was transpiring inside the WNBA bubble after the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.