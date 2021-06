COOKSBURG — Cook Forest State Park will be conducting a three-day Clarion River History Educator Workshop. This course is considered both an Advanced Watershed Education and Pennsylvania Land Choices workshop. Teachers will receive a copy of the PA Land Choices curriculum, as well as copies of True Tales of the Clarion River, Dinkies Dams & Sawdust: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book #12, Tanbark, Alcohol, and Lumber: The Logging Railroads of West Central Pennsylvania-Book#10, A History of Millstone Township, Expedition of Celoron to the Ohio Country in 1749, and Old Clothes: But All I Wanted to Do Was Wear Old Clothes and Go Back to the Past. Teachers will also have the option to earn 23 ACT 48 hours.