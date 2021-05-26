Second Baptist School Magazine: Spring Wrap

NHS sports roundup: Tiger athletes transition from traditional outdoor sports to out-of-season indoor sports It's been a weird year for high school athletes all over the country, but for those in Oregon, things are about to get even weirder. A handful of sports typically classified as "winter" by the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) are taking place in May and June, and their seasons started last week. But first, the Newberg High School spring sports teams had to finish off their schedules after a successful run through the COVID-shortened gantlet. NHS softball finished its stellar 2021 campaign with a record...