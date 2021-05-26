Second Baptist School Magazine: Spring Wrap
THE SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD TEAM COMPETED AT STATE, EARNING MANY SPOTS IN THE TOP TEN FOR THE EAGLES. Heading into the TAPPS State Track Meet, the men's track team sent their 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relay teams, which consisted of Prince Adeyemi '21 (4x100, 4x200), Schuyler Clark '22 (4x200, 4x400), Riley Good '22 (4x200), Garrett Hughes '23 (4x400), Cole Satterwhite '22 (4x100, 4x200), Eli Smith '22 (4x100, 4x400), Everett Skillern '22 (4x100) and Jacob Skyles '21 (4x400).www.vype.com