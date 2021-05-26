Machine Gun Kelly Sweetly Celebrates 1 Year Since Megan Fox Said 'I Love You'

You may recall that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — one of Hollywood’s most publicly affectionate couples at the moment, though they’ve recently received some notable competition from friends/doppelgängers Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — made headlines back in February for a predictably over-the-top exchange of Valentine’s Day tributes on Instagram, in which MGK claimed to wear Fox’s blood in a necklace. A series of snaps the rapper posted in honor of the holiday included a photo of an orb-like pendant featuring a red-orange splotch, which was presumably Fox’s blood. MGK simply captioned the post, “I wear your blood around my neck,” offering no other explanation for the dark gesture, because what more is there to say, really? I think he made himself pretty clear.