Machine Gun Kelly Sweetly Celebrates 1 Year Since Megan Fox Said 'I Love You'

By Ashley Mitchell
celebrityinsider.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly took to his platform to mark the anniversary of a very special moment with his significant other, actress Megan Fox . The musician revealed that it's been exactly a year since the Jennifer's Body star said those 3 magical words to him. Seeing the post, many fans...

Music
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Machine Gun Kelly Pays Homage To Slasher Flicks In Campy 'Love Race' Video

It might have only taken Machine Gun Kelly five minutes to write his latest single "love race," but it took a whole lot longer to make its hilariously gory music video. The clip, which takes place at Emo Pointe summer camp, pays homage to slasher flicks as a masked killer runs rampant, knocking off counselors and campers in increasingly ridiculous ways. The visuals were co-directed by and star MGK, as well as Sleeping with Sirens' Kellin Quinn (who's featured in the song) and influencers like Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck. Travis Barker also makes an appearance, rocking out with MGK and Quinn in a cabin.
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Nerds Up In Bloody Video For "Love Race"

Machine Gun Kelly has embraced the art of nostalgia, having played a pivotal role in revitalizing the once-thought-dead genre of pop-punk. Upon seeing more success than ever before, it would appear that Machine Gun Kelly has no intention of turning back, continuing to keep the tradition rolling with some new visuals for "Love Race."
Relationships

Lala Kent Hopes Pals Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Last Forever: They’d Make ‘Hot Kids’

Lala Kent wants nothing more than for friends Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to stay together, and even take a major next step in their relationship, she told HL exclusively. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are hopelessly in love, and nobody’s shipping them harder than their friend, Lala Kent! Lala stopped by HollywoodLife‘s TVTalk on May 17 and discussed the couple, who she sincerely hopes will stay together for the long haul. Even better? If they decide to have kids!
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox are close: Here’s the proof

In a world of odd celebrity pairings, perhaps none is more mainstream than Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly, taking the reins from MGK’s good friend Pete Davidson who previously dated singer Ariana Grande back in 2018. And while many predicted that the “Bloody Valentine” singer and Transformers star wouldn’t make it past their first date, it now appears that it was within those dates where their love was secured forever.
Music

Machine Gun Kelly rocks pointy nails at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly’s got serious talent — and serious talons. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” rocker, 31, and girlfriend Megan Fox pulled off another of their now-signature matching manicures at Thursday night’s 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, this time in hot pink. Fox, 35, paired her Barbie-hued satin jumpsuit with embellished...
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Wears Megan Fox's Blood Around His Neck

You may recall that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — one of Hollywood’s most publicly affectionate couples at the moment, though they’ve recently received some notable competition from friends/doppelgängers Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — made headlines back in February for a predictably over-the-top exchange of Valentine’s Day tributes on Instagram, in which MGK claimed to wear Fox’s blood in a necklace. A series of snaps the rapper posted in honor of the holiday included a photo of an orb-like pendant featuring a red-orange splotch, which was presumably Fox’s blood. MGK simply captioned the post, “I wear your blood around my neck,” offering no other explanation for the dark gesture, because what more is there to say, really? I think he made himself pretty clear.
Celebrities

MGK Gave Megan Fox The Most Romantic Shoutout (And Kiss) At The BBMAs

Most loved-up couple at the Billboard Music Awards? I’d say the award goes to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. As if their red carpet PDA wasn’t enough, Machine Gun Kelly's 2021 BBMAs shoutout to Megan Fox during his acceptance speech was everything. While accepting the award for Top Rock Artist, MGK thanked his “twin soul who showed him love” while pointing to Fox, and OMG, my heart can’t take the cuteness. Oh, and he also shared a sweet kiss with her before making his way to the stage.
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox mark milestone in relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have marked a year since they first said "I love you". The couple celebrated a major milestone in their relationship on Tuesday (25.05.21) and Kelly took to Twitter to acknowledge the day with his millions of followers. In the sweet post, he wrote: "she...
Celebrities

MGK Rocks Long Manicure As He Snuggles Up To Megan Fox On iHeartRadio Awards Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly had one hot date to the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 — his gorgeous girlfriend Megan Fox who channeled Barbie in a pink jumpsuit. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are getting good at making award shows their date nights! The lovebirds attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 27, and they looked more in love than ever as they posed for photos at the event. MGK turned heads with an ultra long black, red and metallic manicure that matched his sparkly white blazer and silver lamé shorts. Despite the claw-like nails, he snuggled Megan close who stunned in an outfit of her own!
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox's 'Daddy Issues' Post

If there's one thing we know about Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, it's that they're probably Hollywood's most openly intense celeb couples. But in case you needed further proof, look no further than Megan's most recent Instagram post — not to mention her boo's very racy response. On Thursday,...
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Relationship Timeline: Key Events Before BBMAs 2021 Passionate Kiss

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly sizzle on the hot carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2001 as they shared a passionate kiss in front of the cameras. Vogue likened the couple to the 90s tandem, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as the Machine Gun Kelly donned in a rockstar outfit with his tongue painted black and the actress in a revealing Mugler black dress. Adam Ballheim (Machine Gun Kelly's stylist) considered their style as 'fearless' in deconstructing the classic, formal red carpet look.'