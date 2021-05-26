Vicki Gunvalson Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Sexuality Is “Confusing”; Claims She Has Not Liked Braunwyn Since The Day They Met

You guys know that I love Meghan King Edmonds. She hasn’t been on Real Housewives of Orange County in years but for some reason, I just can’t let go. While she’s kept busy with her messy divorce, finding love, un-finding love, then re-finding love (yes, I know those aren’t real words but roll with me here), I still think that Meghan isn’t too busy to come back to RHOC. Even if you don’t like her, you have to admit that she brought something to the table. And getting under Shannon Beador and Vicki Gunvalson’s skin was probably my favorite part about her time on the show.