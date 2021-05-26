Vicki Gunvalson Says Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s Sexuality Is “Confusing”; Claims She Has Not Liked Braunwyn Since The Day They Met
Take a deep, cleansing breath because we have an update on Vicki Gunvalson! For the most part, Vicki can be found lamenting about her glory days on Real Housewives of Orange County. Vicki is still in recovery due to the enormous chip on her shoulder that manifested as a result of getting pink slipped. But Vicki has other things going for her, healthy grandkids, her own business, and fiancé Steve Chavez Lodge.www.realitytea.com