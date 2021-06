Procrastination at work can be a real problem, both for the company and for yourself. Slacking off leads to decreased productivity and may lead to you getting fired. Despite that aspect, we all agree how addictive social media platforms can be at times, and sometimes the only thing we can do to avoid them is to cut them off altogether. XenArmor Social Media Blocker is a software solution designed to block all social media platforms, and will thus help you with your productivity during work hours.