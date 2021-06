There was no new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver this weekend on HBO. Yet, the show still found a way to generate headlines!. Late Sunday, the show’s official YouTube Channel posted what is a truly absurd segment all about cereal, and Oliver’s hot-take that there has been almost nothing relevant in this world in over a decade. In particular, he takes Cheerios to task for having the most bland and uninteresting Twitter account ever, where they post nothing but wholesome messages and no little to attract more attention to who they are.