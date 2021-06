Kasperbauer finishes doubleheader with efficient three-hit shutout, striking out six. HARLAN (June 1) -- The Harlan Community baseball team won its first two games of the season Tuesday night at Jim Goeser Field, sweeping Creston in a Hawkeye Ten Conference doubleheader by scores of 10-6 and 8-0. Six two-out runs in the fourth inning, followed by a three-spot in the fifth, allowed the Cyclones to take control of game one as Stephen Leinen earned the pitching win in relief and Joey Moser locked down the save.