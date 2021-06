CmCloudContainers bring tried-and-tested security technology to the cloud. May 18, 2021 - Wibu-Systems, the pioneer for software protection and licensing technology, continues its tradition of excellence by taking home the German Innovation Award 2021 for its new CmCloudContainers. Presented every year by the German Design Council, the much-coveted award is given to forward-thinking enterprises for the added value and benefits that they contribute to people’s lives through innovative products and technologies. This year, the six-member jury, drawn from industry and academia, named Wibu-Systems’ novel CmCloudContainers among the winners in recognition of their contribution to a safer and more secure life in the digital cloud.