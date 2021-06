Put down the headset, my jabroni, and look around: Is this truly the best gaming grotto you could imagine for yourself? How can you aspire to perform your Call of Duty, achieve Mario Kart enlightenment, finally get good at Warzone (do people still play Warzone?), or lock down a girlfriend in the market of Old School Runescape if you keep playing the game from a chair built for babies? No more. Today, we’re going to find gaming chairs that will support your ambitions (and back), without breaking the bank, so you can blow more of your money on Razer headsets or the new Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance.