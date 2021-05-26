Memorial Day weekend events: Let us know
Below are veterans-related Memorial Day weekend activities that have been submitted to the News Journal. If you wish to list your public event, email it to info@wnewsj.com. • Poppy Days in Blanchester is 2-6 p.m. Friday, May 28 at the Municipal Building with a fun drive-thru. Cars will enter off Main Street onto Clark Street by the playground and exit onto Cherry Street. Along the route, marked with cones, there will be posters and signs by local school children. Drivers are welcome to give a donation to the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Fund.www.wnewsj.com