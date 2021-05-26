Memorial Day weekend events: Let us know

Sarah and Arianna Constant enjoy a picnic. Rowan Romohr takes a swing. Ira, Elsa and Inga Osterbrock are dressed to feed the ducks. It has been — and will continue to be — a week of beautiful spring days to take the kids to the many parks across Wilmington and Clinton County. These children, with their parents and/or grandparents looking on, are enjoying the amenities at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park including picnicking and feeding the ducks, as well as across Fife Avenue at the Little Hearts Big Smiles Park playground. In the composite photo are, from left: Crosley and Caylee Lamb; Cecilia Roose; and Tannen Romohr.