Houston, TX

LyondellBasell, Dow, Nova Chemicals announce $25M circular plastics fund

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston oil refiner and chemical company LyondellBasell, Michigan’s Dow and Calgary-based Nova Chemicals said Wednesday that they have established a fund to help finance the recovery and recycling of polyethylene and polypropylene in United States and Canada. The companies have invested an initial $25 million in the Closed Loop Circular...

www.houstonchronicle.com
