LyondellBasell, Dow, Nova Chemicals announce $25M circular plastics fund

Modern packaging must do much more than simply meet the specific requirements for transport, storage and presentation: it must also be sustainable. But what does sustainable really mean? It means that the material must be environmentally friendly and made from renewable resources, be sturdy enough to enable re-use and be easy to recycle when it comes to the end of its useful life. For many years, a research group at the University of Göttingen has put their energy and expertise into investigating manufacturing processes for products made of popcorn. These products have the potential to be environmentally friendly alternatives to polystyrene or plastic. The University has now signed a licence agreement with the company Nordgetreide for the commercial use of the process and products for the packaging sector.