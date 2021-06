Jack Ciattarelli seemingly still can’t decide who won the 2020 election. Or at least, his position on the legitimacy of the election changes depending on who asks. Following the election, Ciattarelli at first appeared, like many New Jerseyans, to have doubts about the true outcome of the 2020 election. He even spoke at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bedminster, gathering with other Republicans to protest the unprecedented changes to election laws implemented by governors in some cases just weeks before the election. For the moment, it seemed like Ciattarelli shared the opinion of most New Jersey Republicans about the election.