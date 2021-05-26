In newest vaccine incentive, students could receive a full ride to college
The state’s latest vaccine incentive could save future college students — and their parents — a whole lot of dough. During a briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new “Get a Shot and Make Your Future” program, which will raffle off 50 full four-year scholarships that include tuition, room and board, to SUNY, CUNY and community colleges to 12-17 year olds who get vaccinated between May 27 and July 7.suffolktimes.timesreview.com