Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

In newest vaccine incentive, students could receive a full ride to college

By Write the Editor
Riverhead News-Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s latest vaccine incentive could save future college students — and their parents — a whole lot of dough. During a briefing Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new “Get a Shot and Make Your Future” program, which will raffle off 50 full four-year scholarships that include tuition, room and board, to SUNY, CUNY and community colleges to 12-17 year olds who get vaccinated between May 27 and July 7.

suffolktimes.timesreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York College#Suny College#Community Colleges#Economy#College Tuition#College Students#Tuition Assistance#Business Students#Suny#Cuny#New Yorkers#Covid#Incentive#Eligible Children#Fully Vaccinated People#Grant Funds#Parents#State Health Officials#Daily Doses#Operating Expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Vaccines
Related
CollegesPosted by
NBC News

Colleges grapple with whether to mandate Covid vaccines for students

As colleges across the country prepare to fully reopen in the fall, some schools are having to decide whether they will require students to get the Covid-19 vaccine to attend classes. NBC News’ Lindsey Reiser breaks down how colleges are making the decision and what it could mean for students returning to in person learning.
Charitiesfoxlexington.com

Missouri senior donates college savings after receiving full-ride scholarship

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KTVI) – A star high school student in Missouri who has received a full-ride scholarship is now using his college savings to help others. Joshua Nelson, a senior at St. Charles West High School, has gone above and beyond in the classroom, and his commitment to his education and involvement in school programs has been rewarded with a scholarship to Southeast Missouri State University for academic excellence.
New York City, NYWashington Examiner

New York to offer 50 full-ride scholarships in COVID-19 vaccination raffle

New York students ages 12 to 17 will be eligible to enter a COVID-19 vaccination raffle for full-ride college scholarships, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. Fifty scholarships will be given over the course of five weeks, and they will cover tuition, room and board, books, and supplies for public colleges and universities in the state, according to Cuomo's office.
HealthNews 12

Gov. Cuomo: Vaccinated teens eligible to enter raffle for free ride to college

Teens who get vaccinated are now eligible to be put into a raffle to receive a scholarship for full tuition to any college. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this new incentive is targeted toward those between 12 and 17 who haven't been vaccinated yet. He said this age group is the lowest percent of the population vaccinated so far.
CollegesWCAX

NY to raffle full college scholarships to vaccinated 12-17 year-olds

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In an effort to get more young people vaccinated, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday announced a raffle of 50 full scholarships to the New York state college of their choice. Cuomo says the scholarships will be offered to 12 to 17 year-olds getting vaccinated between...
Collegescity-countyobserver.com

College Students With A Passion For Public Service And Helping Others Could Be Eligible For A Scholarship

College students with a passion for public service and helping others could be eligible for a scholarship from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. Scholarships are available to students who volunteer with public safety organizations in our state, like fire departments, law enforcement, emergency management or emergency medical services. Eligible...
EducationEast Hampton Star

Vaccinated Kids Can Win a Free Ride to College

Kids ages 12 to 17 who opt to get fully vaccinated for Covid-19 will be entered into a random drawing to win a full college scholarship, including room and board costs, to a SUNY or CUNY institution, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has announced. The initiative will award 10 scholarships per...
CollegesNorwalk Hour

How a national student database could cheapen the college experience

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has proposed that the federal government create a database that includes information on outcomes for individual college graduates, such as how much money they earn after they get a degree in a particular major. That’s according to a report that a commission sponsored by the foundation released in May 2021.
Ohio StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

First Lady Jill Biden encourages college partnerships, Ohio lottery incentive, to boost vaccination rates

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, are looking for creative solutions to encourage Americans to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Biden visited a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Grand Rapids Community College’s DeVos Campus on Thursday, a week after her husband made his first visit to Michigan as president. The first lady promoted partnerships between community colleges and retail pharmacies making it easier for people to get vaccinated as the White House seeks to inoculate 70% of the American adult population by July 4.
CollegesHerald-Times

State initiative will pay students to get ready for college

Indiana’s high school seniors may be preparing to graduate, but not all of them will finish school ready for the next step. Thousands of Hoosier high school seniors will graduate without hitting college- or career-ready benchmarks in English and math. But, thanks to an influx of federal relief aid aimed at helping schools offset the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, they may have a chance to catchup this summer.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Providence College will require COVID vaccinations for students this fall

PROVIDENCE — Providence College is joining the ranks of colleges that are requiring full-time students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a letter to the community, PC’s president, the Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard, wrote, “Our first imperative is to protect the health and safety of all those in our community, closely followed by our commitment to providing — to the greatest extent possible — the full academic and community Providence College experience to our students.”
CollegesKilleen Daily Herald

Arianne Cohen: Surprising services truly help college students succeed

College is a great place to part with large portions of your net worth and self-esteem, all while exiting without a degree. Just a third of associate’s degree students graduate within three years, and only 62% of full-time students at four-year programs graduate within six years. Not surprisingly, weaker students are more likely to struggle.